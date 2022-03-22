Defence Acquisition Council clears proposals worth Rs 8,357 crore for armed forces

In a major boost for the country's armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council, which met under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, has cleared capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 8,357 crore. All proposals approved under ‘Buy Indian' category, a statement said.

The council ruled that all modernisation requirements of defence forces must indigenously sourced and that import will be resorted to only as an exception.

Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, today, March 22 cleared procurement of 14 items worth Rs 380.43 crores from Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) startups/MSMEs.These items will be procured by Army, Navy, Air Force: Defence Ministry — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

The council has also cleared the procurement of 14 items worth over Rs 380 crore from Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) startups/Micro, Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises for the armed forces.