Decoding Operation Smiling Buddha: India's first nuclear test and its significance

Operation Smiling Buddha, also known as Pokhran-I, holds a significant place in India's history as it marks the country's first successful nuclear weapons test. Conducted on May 18, 1974, in the Indian Army’s Test Range in Pokhran, Rajasthan, the operation demonstrated India's emergence as a nuclear power. This landmark event had profound implications for India's security and international relations, reshaping the dynamics of global nuclear politics.

Background

In the aftermath of the India-China war of 1962 and ongoing security concerns in the region, India initiated its nuclear programme in the late 1960s. The primary objective was to establish a deterrent capability against potential adversaries and safeguard national security interests. The development of nuclear weapons was seen as a crucial step towards achieving this goal.

Operation Smiling Buddha

Under the codename Operation Smiling Buddha, India's nuclear scientists and engineers, led by eminent nuclear physicist Dr Raja Ramanna, worked relentlessly to design and build a nuclear device capable of being detonated successfully. Nearly 75 scientists and engineers, including former President of India Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was a scientist with DRDO, worked on the project from 1967 to 1974.

On May 18, 1974, their efforts bore fruit as India conducted its first underground nuclear test.

The test involved the detonation of a miniature nuclear device with an estimated yield of around 8 kilotons. The explosion created a massive shockwave, leaving a deep crater and a mushroom cloud visible from a distance. This historic achievement made India the sixth nation in the world to become a nuclear power, after the United States, Soviet Union (now Russia), United Kingdom, France, and China.

Importance of Operation Smiling Buddha

Deterrence and national security: Operation Smiling Buddha provided India with a credible nuclear deterrent, strengthening its national security. The possession of nuclear weapons acted as a deterrent against potential aggressors and aimed to ensure the safety and sovereignty of the nation.

Technological advancement: The success of Operation Smiling Buddha highlighted India's technological prowess in nuclear research and development. It demonstrated the nation's ability to master complex scientific and engineering challenges, furthering its reputation as a technologically advanced country.

Diplomatic significance: The test had a significant impact on global politics. It triggered reactions from various nations, leading to debates on nuclear non-proliferation and arms control. The test brought India into the spotlight as a nuclear power, influencing the dynamics of international relations in South Asia and beyond.

Self-reliance and indigenous capability: Operation Smiling Buddha underscored India's commitment to self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign assistance for defence capabilities. It showcased the country's indigenous scientific and technological expertise, fostering national pride and confidence.

Nuclear non-proliferation regime: The test raised concerns among the international community regarding nuclear proliferation and the need for stricter non-proliferation measures. It spurred discussions on global disarmament efforts and the role of nuclear weapons in maintaining global security.

The test drew mixed reactions from the international community. While some countries criticised India for breaking the de facto global moratorium on nuclear testing, others acknowledged India's right to defend itself and advocated for peaceful dialogue to address security concerns.