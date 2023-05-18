Decoding Operation Smiling Buddha: India's first nuclear test and its significance

Operation Smiling Buddha, also known as Pokhran-I, holds a significant place in India's history as it marks the country's first successful nuclear weapons test. Conducted on May 18, 1974, in the Indian Army’s Test Range in Pokhran, Rajasthan, the operation demonstrated India's emergence as a nuclear power. This landmark event had profound implications for India's security and international relations, reshaping the dynamics of global nuclear politics.

In the aftermath of the India-China war of 1962 and ongoing security concerns in the region, India initiated its nuclear programme in the late 1960s. The primary objective was to establish a deterrent capability against potential adversaries and safeguard national security interests. The development of nuclear weapons was seen as a crucial step towards achieving this goal.