Decoding charges against Oxfam India

Almost two weeks ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) swung into action and referred the case of alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) by NGO Oxfam India to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The complaint filed by the MHA in this matter revealed that between 2013 and 2016, Oxfam India received approximately Rs 1.5 crore directly into its Foreign Contribution Utilisation account, instead of the designated bank account. It was found that the NGO was "pressurising Indian government for FCRA approval from international agencies and domestic entities".

As per the FIR copy, The CBI registered the case under Section 35, 37 and 39 of the FCRA, 2010 respectively. The complaint given by the MHA also alleged that Oxfam India flouted rules by routing Rs 12.71 lakh to Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) in the financial year 2019-20.

What has the MHA complaint revealed?

1. Oxfam India planned to circumvent FCRA by routing funds through other routes. Payments made by Oxfam to the CPR in the form of commission is not in the line of stated objective of the NGO and it violates section 8 & 12(4) of the FCRA.

2. Even after the FCRA Amendment Act, 2020, which prohibits payments of sub grants to partners, came into force, Oxfam India continued such payments. Thus, violating section 7 of the FCRA, 2010.

3. Oxfam India used to route funds of its foreign affiliates such as Oxfam Australia, Oxfam Great Britain etc to selected NGOs and at the same time, it exercised control over funds and projects.

5. Oxfam India has reach and influence to request multilateral foreign organisations to intervene on its behalf with the government of India and pressure it to renew it’s FCRA license.

Financial Year Amount received in INR 2013-14 69,24,875 2014-15 72,14,301 2015-16 9,09,504 TOTAL 1,50,48,680

As a part of investigation to establish the dubious working modus operandi of Oxfam India, the Income-Tax Department had in September last year conducted a surveys at 100 locations in the country including in the offices of CPR, Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF), Oxfam and at properties of businessmen and other individuals.

The tax authorities inspected the book of accounts and financial transactions as part of the probe related to alleged contravention of FCRA of these organisations.

What has the Income Tax investigation revealed?

1. IT survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that from the emails found during the survey, it appears that Oxfam India was planning to route funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route.

2. Agreement between Oxfam India and Environics Trust revealed that Oxfam India funded to mobilise communities with help of local unions against coal industries and this was a violation of Section 12AA (3) of the Income Tax Act.

3. Oxfam India provided funds to the CPR in form of commission of Rs 12,71,188. Oxfam India has been planning to make a structure to continue its operation with support of foreign funds after rejection of FCRA application.

4. Oxfam India is selectively nominating those NGO who would give Oxfam India complete freedom to plan the program and staffing in manner they want.

5. Email communication in impounded material show that Oxfam India has been planning to pressure the government through foreign governments, institutions like World Bank, IMF, European Union, US State Department, World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank and various European governments for the same.

6. Oxfam India was asked to provide identity of individuals who provided funding as donations by these individuals appears suspicious but the NGO has not replied anything so far.