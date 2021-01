Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the decision on opening up local trains for the public in Mumbai will be taken soon. The Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the plan to restart normal services of local trains.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, the local trains are currently being run only for essential services staff, state and central government staff, employees of nationalised and private banks, PSUs and pharma companies, and QR code-based identity cards are mandatory for them.

Women can avail of the service from 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm.