Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister Updated : May 23, 2021 20:37:25 IST States like Maharashtra said at a high-level meeting on Sunday that non-examination route for Class 12 students should be actively examined. Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams can either be conducted after the situation improves or can be cut short. Published : May 23, 2021 05:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply