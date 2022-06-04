Decision on Agnipath recruitment scheme likely today; all you need to know

The Union Cabinet is likely to soon approve the new Agnipath recruitment scheme for the induction of soldiers in the defence services for short tenures, media reports said.

Top government functionaries and military leaders are scheduled to meet today to discuss the final contours of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

The department of military affairs, headed by additional secretary Lt. Gen. Anil Puri, is scheduled to make a presentation on the Agnipath recruitment scheme at the meeting today.

If the project gets the approval, recruitment for the first batch under the scheme could start in the next three to four months, the sources told ANI. The scheme will be introduced in the Indian Army first and later in the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

The Agnipath entry scheme, a proposal by the central government, is a new name given to the "Tour of Duty" entry scheme. The scheme allows youngsters to join the Indian armed forces as soldiers for a period of three years, a move that could significantly reduce the expenditure and the age profile of the defence forces. As of now, soldiers are recruited into the armed forces on a permanent basis.

Discussions on the Tour of Duty scheme started two years ago. The scheme comes at a time when there are 1.25 lakh vacancies in the defence forces.

Candidates must be between 18 and 24 years to apply for the scheme. They will have to qualify physical efficiency test. Educational requirements will be the same as that of the Indian Army.

Soldiers enlisted under the Agnipath entry scheme will be called 'Agniveers' or fire warriors during their three-year stint. The Agniveers would be trained and deployed in different fields.

What happens after three years?

After completion of the three-year stint, the defence forces may retain some of the best Agniveers while releasing the others for civilian jobs, ANI had reported earlier.

Those who get relieved from duty will be provided assistance in getting placed in civilian jobs. A number of corporate houses have shown interest in recruiting these military-trained Agniveers.

What other benefits?

The scheme will give the youth an opportunity to serve the nation for a short period of time.