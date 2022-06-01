India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen was introduced by the Indian Railways on June 1, 1930. The train connects two major Maharashtra cities, Mumbai and Pune, and boasts of an impeccable record of right time "departure" and "arrival."

Named after Pune, also known as the "Queen of Deccan" (Dakkhan ki Rani), the train was introduced with two rakes of seven coaches each, initially. The under frames of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England and the coach bodies in the Matunga Workshop of the Great India Peninsula Railway.

The train, initially, had only first class and second class accommodation. The first class was done away with on January 1, 1949. The second class was redesigned as the first class and it was used until June 1955 when the third class was introduced on the Deccan Queen.

From April 1974, the third class was re-designated as the second class, reported the Free Press Journal.

As the time passed, designs were improved for these coaches for better comfort and there was an improvement in the interior furnishings and fittings. Also, the number of coaches were increased to 12. Presently, the number of coaches on the train has been increased to 17. The train currently has a total capacity of 1,417 people.

The Central Railways (CR) decided to replace all the conventional coaches of the Deccan Queen Express with the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design coaches from June 22, 2022. These coaches are developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch of Germany and mostly produced by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

The Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the train will also see an ungraded dining car coach - with a seating capacity of 40. Deccan Queen will have a modern pantry and kitchen appliances like a microwave oven, deep freezer and toaster machine.