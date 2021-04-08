Debt service suspension for vulnerable nations should be extended by 6 months: FM to G20 Updated : April 08, 2021 09:23 AM IST Sitharaman also urged all G20 members to ensure equitable access and widespread distribution of vaccines. The suspension period, originally set to end on December 31, 2020, has been extended through June 2021. Published : April 08, 2021 09:20 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply