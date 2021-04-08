  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Debt service suspension for vulnerable nations should be extended by 6 months: FM to G20

Updated : April 08, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Sitharaman also urged all G20 members to ensure equitable access and widespread distribution of vaccines.
The suspension period, originally set to end on December 31, 2020, has been extended through June 2021.
Debt service suspension for vulnerable nations should be extended by 6 months: FM to G20
Published : April 08, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Interest on interest waiver well discounted for banks; may lead to 1.5% of pre-provisioning profit: HDFC Securities

Interest on interest waiver well discounted for banks; may lead to 1.5% of pre-provisioning profit: HDFC Securities

India reports 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, sets a new one-day record

India reports 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, sets a new one-day record

IPL 2021: A look at the Orange Cap winners since season 1

IPL 2021: A look at the Orange Cap winners since season 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement