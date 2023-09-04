Ahead of the G20 summit in the national capital, speculation has arisen regarding the possibility of a joint statement by world leaders. While the Indian government expresses confidence in the prospect of a unified statement, experts hold a contrasting view.

Derek J. Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the Rand Corporation, casts doubt on the likelihood of such an outcome. Grossman suggests that India's forthcoming G20 summit may go down in history as the first to forgo issuing a joint statement. "....it won't be New Delhi's fault. The reality is that forces beyond India's control are at play," Grossman said.

India’s upcoming G20 summit is likely to go down as the first ever not to issue a joint statement. If this comes to pass, then it won’t be New Delhi’s fault. The reality is that forces beyond India’s control are at play. — Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) September 3, 2023

On the other hand, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, remains optimistic about the potential for a joint statement following the G20 summit. In an interview with NDTV, Jaishankar emphasized the growing global concerns and said, "The world today is in a far more worrisome state than it has been. In such a situation, the G20 president should not just be a neutral country but also one that commands respect. That country is India today," he said.

In its capacity as the current president of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. More than two dozen leaders are scheduled to attend the summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit. US President Biden will travel to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.