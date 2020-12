As many as 1.67 million people died in 2019 because of diseases caused by air pollution, accounting for 17.8 per cent of the total deaths in the country, says a new study published in the medical journal Lancet.

According to The India State-level Disease Burden Initiative (ISLDBI) findings on the health and economic impact of air pollution, the economic loss due to lost output from premature deaths and diseases attributable to air pollution was nearly 1.4 per cent of the GDP in 2019, which amounts to $36.8 billion.

“The economic loss due to lost output from premature deaths attributable to air pollution in India in 2019 was $28.8 billion and from morbidity attributable to air pollution was $8.0 billion,” the study suggested.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest loss to GDP at 1.34 per cent followed by Punjab at 1.22 per cent. In Delhi, the loss due to lost output from premature deaths and illness attributable to air pollution as a percentage of state GDP was 1.06 per cent.