Death toll rises to 261 in Odisha train accident: India’s deadliest train collisions in recent years

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the recurring train accidents that have plagued India. Over the years, the country has witnessed several deadly rail mishaps.
A derailment of the Coromandel Express near Balasore, Odisha, on Friday evening, is one of the deadliest rail accidents in India in recent years. The death toll has reached 261 and over 900 have been injured in the accident.
The mishap occurred after a few coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore and collided with Yeswantpur-Howrah Express coming on the adjacent track. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, and a thorough investigation is underway.
This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the recurring train accidents that have plagued India. Over the years, the country has witnessed several deadly rail mishaps.
Here are some of the deadliest ones in recent years:
1) Fatehpur Derailment (10 July 2011): Seventy people were killed and more than 300 injured when the Kalka Mail derailed near Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The use of the emergency brake led to the derailment of the train.
2) Tamil Nadu Express Fire (30 July 2012): A fire broke out in a sleeper class coach of the Chennai-bound Tamil Nadu Express, claiming the lives of 32 passengers and injuring 25 others. The fire was alleged to have been started by a short circuit in one of the bathrooms.
3) Dhamara Ghat Train Accident (19 August 2013): At least 28 people were killed and 24 injured when the Saharsa Patna Rajya Rani Express train struck a large group of people at the Dhamara Ghat railway station in Bihar. The majority of the casualties were Hindu pilgrims returning from Katyayani Mandir prayers.
4) Gorakhdham Express Collision (26 May 2014): At least 25 people were killed and over 50 injured when the Gorakhdham Express collided with a stationary freight train near Khalilabad station in Uttar Pradesh.
5) Uttar Pradesh Train Accident (20 March 2015): The derailment of the Dehradun-Varanasi Janta Express in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in 58 fatalities and 150 injuries. The accident was caused due to brake failures.
6) Indore Train Accident (20 November 2016) – A total of 14 coaches of the Indore–Rajendra Nagar Express derailed near Pukhrayan, UP. At least 152 passengers were killed and 260 injured.
6) Kuneru Train Derailment (21 January 2017): The derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express near Kuneru, Vizianagaram, caused 41 deaths and injured 69 passengers.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jun 3, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Here's what the US debt deal teaches about morality in global leadership
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Healthy India: Will NBRC research make a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment?
Jun 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
National Pension System investment for retirement years — returns & allocation strategy
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read