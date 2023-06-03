Death toll rises to 261 in Odisha train accident: India’s deadliest train collisions in recent years

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the recurring train accidents that have plagued India. Over the years, the country has witnessed several deadly rail mishaps.

A derailment of the Coromandel Express near Balasore, Odisha, on Friday evening, is one of the deadliest rail accidents in India in recent years. The death toll has reached 261 and over 900 have been injured in the accident.

Here are some of the deadliest ones in recent years:

1) Fatehpur Derailment (10 July 2011): Seventy people were killed and more than 300 injured when the Kalka Mail derailed near Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The use of the emergency brake led to the derailment of the train.

2) Tamil Nadu Express Fire (30 July 2012): A fire broke out in a sleeper class coach of the Chennai-bound Tamil Nadu Express, claiming the lives of 32 passengers and injuring 25 others. The fire was alleged to have been started by a short circuit in one of the bathrooms.

3) Dhamara Ghat Train Accident (19 August 2013): At least 28 people were killed and 24 injured when the Saharsa Patna Rajya Rani Express train struck a large group of people at the Dhamara Ghat railway station in Bihar. The majority of the casualties were Hindu pilgrims returning from Katyayani Mandir prayers.

4) Gorakhdham Express Collision (26 May 2014): At least 25 people were killed and over 50 injured when the Gorakhdham Express collided with a stationary freight train near Khalilabad station in Uttar Pradesh.

5) Uttar Pradesh Train Accident (20 March 2015): The derailment of the Dehradun-Varanasi Janta Express in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in 58 fatalities and 150 injuries. The accident was caused due to brake failures.

6) Indore Train Accident (20 November 2016) – A total of 14 coaches of the Indore–Rajendra Nagar Express derailed near Pukhrayan, UP. At least 152 passengers were killed and 260 injured.

6) Kuneru Train Derailment (21 January 2017): The derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express near Kuneru, Vizianagaram, caused 41 deaths and injured 69 passengers.