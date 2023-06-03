English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsDeath toll rises to 261 in Odisha train accident: India’s deadliest train collisions in recent years

Death toll rises to 261 in Odisha train accident: India’s deadliest train collisions in recent years

Death toll rises to 261 in Odisha train accident: India’s deadliest train collisions in recent years
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 3, 2023 1:15:45 PM IST (Updated)

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the recurring train accidents that have plagued India. Over the years, the country has witnessed several deadly rail mishaps.

A derailment of the Coromandel Express near Balasore, Odisha, on Friday evening, is one of the deadliest rail accidents in India in recent years. The death toll has reached 261 and over 900 have been injured in the accident.

The mishap occurred after a few coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore and collided with Yeswantpur-Howrah Express coming on the adjacent track. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, and a thorough investigation is underway.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X