Australia's Deakin University has become the first ever foreign university to establish an international branch campus (IBC) in the smart business district of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) in Gujarat, said Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese on Thursday.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to acknowledge that Deakin University will be the first university to establish a branch campus in India ever. It is quite an achievement! This is an exciting beginning for stronger educational, commercial and cultural relationships." Albanese said, while speaking at an event organised by Deakin University in Ahmedabad.

The move is aimed to providing world-class higher education to students as well as elevate Australia’s reputation as a global leader in academia. With this initiative supported by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), Deakin University will propel its 'in India, with India, for India' philosophy of engagement to exciting new territory, support the ongoing development of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and further strengthen the Australia-India education partnership.

The success of the event has been attributed to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), which has played a pivotal role in promoting Australia's trade, investment, tourism, and education on a global scale.

The event was organised by the University, which has announced that it will offer world-class courses on campus. Initially, the university will offer two courses, namely the Master of Cyber Security and Master of Business Analytics. However, the university plans to expand its course offerings to include degrees from the faculties of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, and Business and Law.

Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat said, "Under the visionary guidance of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat has become a role model of inclusive growth and sustainable development for the entire country."

"It is a matter of honour for Gujarat that the prestigious Deakin University of Australia is going to operationalise its international branch campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City. Deakin University International Branch Campus will contribute towards the fulfilment of one of the goals of GIFT City, namely, providing manpower equipped with skill sets for jobs in the business segment," he added.

The campus, which is set to open its doors by mid-2024, aims to prepare students for success in the rapidly advancing digital economy, not just in India but across the world. It aims to equip postgraduate students with the skills and knowledge in technology and business.

Located in GIFT City, the proposed campus is expected to be a game-changer, revolutionising the way in which universities and industries collaborate to shape the future of work. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, the campus is poised to play a crucial role in fulfilling GIFT City's ambitious goal of producing a stream of job-ready graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University said, "As India’s population is predominantly young, with over 50 percent below the age of 25, investing in world-class education is crucial not only for the country’s economic growth and development but also for equipping young individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to flourish in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Deakin’s international branch campus is an incredible opportunity to deepen our engagement with India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and provide access to a world-class education for Indian students, delivered in India by Deakin alongside industry partners Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HSBC, HCL and Xebia."

The international branch campus will be operated on the basis that the standards and requirements will be equivalent to those at the home campus in Australia. The courses offered will be identical to what is currently being offered by Deakin in Australia, and are both accredited by Australian Computer Society, a globally recognised professional body in these fields.

Students will receive the same standard of higher education in GIFT City as at Deakin in Australia. Academic standards will be based on Deakin’s standards frameworks and manuals and are aligned with the national accreditation body in Australia: Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA).