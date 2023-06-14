The curious case of a ‘dead’ Bihar man begging at a Noida momo stall, found by his alleged killer

The man from Bhagalpur, who had gone missing on January 31, was found by his brother-in-law, who was accused of abducting and killing him. And neither seemed to have recognised each other at first glance.

A man who had gone missing six months ago from his in-laws’ house in Bhagalpur, Bihar, was found begging for food near a momo stall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In another twist, he was found by his brother-in-law, who had been accused of kidnapping him.

The missing man, identified as Nishant Kumar, had disappeared on January 31 from his in-laws’ home in Gangania village of Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

Kumar, a resident of Dhruvganj village near Navgachia town of Bhagalpur, was invited to his brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh’s wedding, a day after which he went missing.

Kumar’s father, Sachitanand Singh, a former bank officer, had registered a complaint against Ravi Shankar accusing him of kidnapping and killing his son. He had also written an application to the DIG and SSP seeking legal action, following which an SIT was constituted to investigate the matter.

Ravi Shankar Singh had also lodged a report at Sultanganj police station after the incident.

Coincidentally, it was Ravi Shankar who found Kumar at the momo stall, the report added.

Ravi Shankar saw the shopkeeper at a momo stall in Sector-50, Noida, shooing away a dishevelled-looking man. He then asked the shopkeeper to give him a plate of momos for which he paid. Then came the stunner — the man revealed his identity.

The man said his name was Nishant Kumar and he has a house in Sultanganj’s Dhruvganj, Navgachia. Ravi Shankar swiftly realised he was indeed his brother-in-law who had been missing for months. He took a picture of Kumar and sent it to his family members and informed the Noida Sector 113 police station.

Kumar was later handed over to Bihar Police by the officials and presented before a court and later, he was sent to Bhagalpur.

As per the Dainik Jagran report, Kumar married Ravi Shankar’s sister Pallavi on April 27, 2022. He reportedly worked in Mumbai along with his wife.

Kumar was invited to Ravi Shankar’s wedding, but his wife could not accompany him as she went home for the festival of Teej. Ravi Shankar had reportedly sent Kumar the flight tickets as well to attend the wedding ceremony. However, the latter disappeared a day after the wedding, causing immense chaos, with his parents alleging that Pallavi’s family had kidnapped him for ransom and killed him.