The curious case of a 'dead' Bihar man begging at a Noida momo stall, found by his alleged killer

The curious case of a ‘dead’ Bihar man begging at a Noida momo stall, found by his alleged killer

The curious case of a ‘dead’ Bihar man begging at a Noida momo stall, found by his alleged killer
Jun 14, 2023 8:59:32 PM IST
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 8:59:32 PM IST (Published)

The man from Bhagalpur, who had gone missing on January 31, was found by his brother-in-law, who was accused of abducting and killing him. And neither seemed to have recognised each other at first glance.

A man who had gone missing six months ago from his in-laws’ house in Bhagalpur, Bihar, was found begging for food near a momo stall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In another twist, he was found by his brother-in-law, who had been accused of kidnapping him.

The missing man, identified as Nishant Kumar, had disappeared on January 31 from his in-laws’ home in Gangania village of Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, according to a Dainik Jagran report.


Kumar, a resident of Dhruvganj village near Navgachia town of Bhagalpur, was invited to his brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh’s wedding, a day after which he went missing.

