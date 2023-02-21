Will focus on common priorities of G20 countries, policy-level coordination at the top of agenda: DEA secretary Ajay Seth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting under India's Presidency on February 24 and 25. It will be preceded by a meeting of G20 finance and central bank deputies.

Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Ajay Seth, spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 about the upcoming G20 finance ministers meeting in Bengaluru. He said that policy-level coordination between economies will be at the top of the agenda. He also highlighted the government's aim of working on common priorities of G20 countries.

He added that macroeconomic conditions have eased the margins. However, global inflation is still a concern.

"All countries are impacted by happenings in other countries; we have to find common solutions. Over 2 days, we expect Finance Ministers (FMs) and Governors will be addressing a wide range of issues beginning with the macroeconomy.'

He also expects the ongoing war in Ukraine to feature in the Finance Ministers meeting. "The Russia-Ukraine war is a major event and I do expect it to feature in the discussions."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting under India's Presidency on February 24 and 25. It will be preceded by a meeting of G20 finance and central bank deputies, co-chaired by the Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and RBI DG Michael Patra.