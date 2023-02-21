Will focus on common priorities of G20 countries, policy-level coordination at the top of agenda: DEA secretary Ajay Seth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting under India's Presidency on February 24 and 25. It will be preceded by a meeting of G20 finance and central bank deputies.
Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Ajay Seth, spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 about the upcoming G20 finance ministers meeting in Bengaluru. He said that policy-level coordination between economies will be at the top of the agenda. He also highlighted the government's aim of working on common priorities of G20 countries.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
He added that macroeconomic conditions have eased the margins. However, global inflation is still a concern.
"All countries are impacted by happenings in other countries; we have to find common solutions. Over 2 days, we expect Finance Ministers (FMs) and Governors will be addressing a wide range of issues beginning with the macroeconomy.'
He also expects the ongoing war in Ukraine to feature in the Finance Ministers meeting. "The Russia-Ukraine war is a major event and I do expect it to feature in the discussions."
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair the first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting under India's Presidency on February 24 and 25. It will be preceded by a meeting of G20 finance and central bank deputies, co-chaired by the Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and RBI DG Michael Patra.
This G20 theme of ‘one earth, one family, one future’ is a big opportunity for India.
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 2:51 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!