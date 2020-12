Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed a night curfew in Delhi between 11 pm of December 31, 2020, to 6 am of January 1, 2021, and 11 pm of January 1, 2021, to 6 am of January 2, 2021.

Not more than five persons will be allowed to assemble at a public place, the DDMA said.

"No restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement will, however, be there. Also, public places shall not include the licensed premise," it added.

"A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 virus and after overseeing the local incidents of Covid-19 pandemic in GNCT, Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus," it said.

All district magistrates of Delhi and their counterpart district deputy commissioners of police and all authorities concerned, the DDMA added, shall ensure strict compliance of this order and shall adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance in letter and spirit.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government ordered the setting up of isolation facilities at four private hospitals for those who travelled from or transited through the UK between November 25 and December 24 and tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus.