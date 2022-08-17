    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021: Mini draw of lots likely in September for waitlisted applicants

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked waitlisted applicants to deposit registration money only through RTGS or NEFT as payment through any other mode will not be accepted.

    In good news for waitlisted applicants, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning a hold "mini draw" next month for its Special Housing Scheme, 2021. The flats are located in the areas of Dwarka, Rohini and Jasola, among other places.
    In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the DDA asked waitlisted applicants to deposit the registration money only through RTGS or NEFT as payment through any other mode will not be accepted.
    On April 18 this year, DDA conducted a draw of lots for its new scheme. Based on the Random Number Generation System, the draw was live streamed for the general public. The draw was held under the supervision of three independent observers.
    Also Read: Rohingya refugees in Delhi will be relocated to EWS flats, says Hardeep Singh Puri
     "The DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fees, although around 22,100 got themselves registered," PTI reported.
    DDA launched this new scheme in December last year. All units were drawn from its old inventory.

