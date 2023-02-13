DDA demolition; What is the ruckus at Delhi’s Mehrauli all about?

The anti-encroachment drive is being undertaken in the Lado Sarai village on the boundary of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Residents of the area clashed with the police and officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as the demolition drive in the area entered its fourth day. As officials continued their anti-encroachment drive, the locals scrambled to get a stay order from the courts.

Residents in New Delhi’s Mehrauli neighborhood clashed with the police and officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as the demolition drive in the area entered its fourth day. As officials continued their anti-encroachment drive, the locals scrambled to get a stay order from the courts. In the latest video shared on social media, locals can be seen arguing with the police and security officials.

“We told them to wait for an hour during which the stay order will come. We had applied for a stay order. This is hooliganism. But they are not ready to wait,” a few residents told the news agency ANI.

The anti-encroachment drive is being undertaken in the Lado Sarai village that falls on the boundary of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The demolition drive is set to continue till March 9, officials said as per Livemint report.

The anti-encroachment drive started on Friday and about 1,200 square meters of government land is being reclaimed from the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area under the action. The DDA is carrying out this drive amid tight security and protests from residents of the area.

The residents have filed petitions in the court arguing that the properties are self-owned and have been in existence for more than 25 years, therefore they should not be subject to this drive.

Earlier on Sunday, some women protestors were detained from the site after they allegedly threw red chili powder on the police personnel. The women protesting the drive alleged that the police had lathi-charged the protesters.

The Delhi Police denied the allegations and said “There was no lathi charge and no one was injured. They (protesters) were obstructing the DDA personnel and the police. Some women threw red chili powder on police personnel and a few of them have been detained. Suitable legal action will be taken,” as reported by the Times of India.

On February 11, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government asked the DDA to stop the demolition and the officials said that the residents cannot be displaced until fresh demarcation is conducted.

Earlier, the Delhi high court summoned the DDA over demolition in Mehrauli despite a stay order till the next date of hearing, which is on February 16.

The drive comes as a part of the preparations of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) which is working to make the Mehrauli Archaeological Park ready for the G20 meeting, planned to be held in March.