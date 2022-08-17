    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tenure of DCGI chief Venugopal Somani extended by three months

    By PTI

    Mini

    According to an order issued by the Union Health Ministry, the tenure of Venugopal Somani as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) chief has been extended by three months.

    The tenure of Dr V G Somani as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has been extended by three months, according to an order issued by the Union Health Ministry. Dr Somani was appointed DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019.
    "It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that Dr V G Somani shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Drug Controller of (India) under FR 49(v) for a period of three months w.e.f 16.08.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order issued on Tuesday said.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST

