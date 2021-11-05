Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality in ‘hazardous’ category in several areas

Delhi’s air quality has plunged into the severe category as predicted by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A day after the celebrations of Diwali, the pollution level went above the hazardous levels in several areas of Delhi.

Air quality at Janpath, Nehru Stadium, Okhla and ITO were recorded well above the hazardous mark.

According to a Times of India report, PM2.5 pollution levels shot to 774.69 at 3am on Friday, while the average AQI for the city touched an alarming 1645 around 1 am.

The Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, including green crackers on Diwali.

However, according to reports, people were seen celebrating the festival by bursting crackers on the streets.

Stubble burning is contributing a major share to the air pollution in Delhi. The stubble burning share is likely to rise to 35 percent on Friday and 40 percent on Saturday, according to SAFAR.