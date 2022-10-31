    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dawood's dreaded mafia group now settles land disputes in Mumbai

    Dawood’s dreaded mafia group now settles land disputes in Mumbai

    Dawood’s dreaded mafia group now settles land disputes in Mumbai
    IST (Published)

    After Dawood Ibrahim left the country in 1986, the gang came under the control of his sister Haseena Parkar, and Chhota Shakeel’s two brothers-in-law, Salim Qureshi and Arif Shaikh

    Once the most dreaded criminal organisation in India, the D-company has now fallen to settling land disputes banking on the fear that it still holds. The death of one of its powerful leaders and increased enforcement have meant that the criminal organisation has been reduced to acting as paid muscle in property disputes.

    D-Company is the informal name of the underworld criminal syndicate founded and run by Dawood Ibrahim in Bombay (Mumbai now).
    After Dawood Ibrahim, the most wanted fugitive in India left the country in 1986, the gang came under the control of his sister Haseena Parkar, and his close aid Chhota Shakeel’s two brothers-in-law, Salim Qureshi and Arif Shaikh. After the death of Parkar in 2014, Qureshi and Shaikh became the biggest leaders of the gang in the country.
    ALSO READ:
    NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon
    However, while both have served jail terms in the past, the duo was recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on charges of extortion and terror funding. With bail conditions being extremely strict under both acts, the two are expected to spend a long time behind bars as their trials proceed.
    “Earlier, people would be worried about complaining against Qureshi and Shaikh. However, after their arrest, four people have come forward to lodge FIRs and more complaints are likely,” an officer told Indian Express.
    The NIA said that the gang would either threaten businessmen and property owners, taking large amounts of money from them or by threatening people involved in property disputes for money. NCP politician Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate earlier in the year, was alleged to have used the D-Company in a similar manner to usurp property worth crores.
    ALSO READ: 'Dawood is in Karachi': A timeline of how the D Company chief became India's most wanted
    Multiple other cases of similar nature have been registered with the anti-extortion cell of Mumbai police as the recent arrests have inspired many to come forth and file FIRs. The police are now looking at several land and property disputes of the past years. The police are keeping an eye on close associates of Chhota Shakeel involved in the extortion ring.
    “The D-Company capitalised on the fear its name would trigger to ensure that people yielded to its demands and did not come forward to complain. After the NIA case, however, the tide has turned,” the official added.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
