homeindia News

Davos 2023 | Capital infusion is government's biggest challenge, says KT Rama Rao

india | Jan 19, 2023 4:40 PM IST

Davos 2023 | Capital infusion is government's biggest challenge, says KT Rama Rao

By Shereen Bhan  Jan 19, 2023 4:41 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Telangana commerce and industry minister KT Rama Rao highlighted the need for governments to work closely with the private sector, to create a conducive environment for growth and development. This approach will not only benefit the state, but also the investors and the citizens.

Telangana commerce and industry minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the biggest challenge from a government perspective are the impediments in the way of capital infusion into the economy.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years

Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it

Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Speaking from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023 being held at Davos, KT Rama Rao called on governments to "get off their high-horses" to address this issue and take a more proactive approach towards attracting investment. He emphasized the need for governments to get to know investors better and understand their needs and concerns.
Rao said that Telangana is open for business and ready to welcome investors with open arms. With its growing IT industry and pro-business policies, the state is well-positioned to attract investment and drive economic growth.
He discussed the potential of his state as a gateway for investors. He emphasized that India and China are very different from each other, with India being more like Europe in terms of its diverse cultures and states.
Rao acknowledged that every government around the world is grappling with the challenge of balancing welfare and development. He identified the biggest challenge as being the infusion of capital into the economy.
Also Read | Davos 2023 - India is making IKEA better, says INGKA Group CFO Juvencio Maeztu
“Every single government within India has grappled with this problem of balancing welfare and development and ensuring that while we create wealth, employment, we also ensure that the vulnerable also are taken care of,” he said.
The minister highlighted the need for governments to work closely with the private sector, to create a conducive environment for growth and development. This approach will not only benefit the state, but also the investors and the citizens.
Also Read | Davos 2023 | Infosys sees growth prospects on digital, cloud projects and cost efficiency
For more, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published: Jan 19, 2023 4:40 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags