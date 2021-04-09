Dassault paid millions of euros to 'middleman' in Rafale deal: French report Updated : April 09, 2021 01:31 PM IST The report states that Dassault Aviation and its electronic partner Thales, paid Sushen Gupta in ‘secret commissions’ to influence the Rs 59,000-crore deal Mediapart, the French online journal, claims that Gupta was paid through offshore accounts and shell companies using inflated invoices Published : April 09, 2021 01:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply