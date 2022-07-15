    Home

    Latest News
    Trending

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail term in 2003 human trafficking case

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail term in 2003 human trafficking case

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The singer had filed an appeal against his conviction by a lower court in 2018, in which he was sentenced to two years in jail and Rs 1,000 fine. Mehndi was then released on a bail bond.

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail term in 2003 human trafficking case
    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a 2003 human trafficking case. He was sent to the Patiala jail after completing his medical examination.
    The Court also dismissed his application for release on probation, said Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, the counsel for the complainants in the case. His appeal against the lower court order was dismissed by the court of Additional Session Judge HS Grewal.
    The singer had filed an appeal against his conviction by a lower court in 2018, in which he was sentenced to two years in jail, and a Rs 1,000 fine. Mehndi was then released on a bail bond.
    "Unfortunately, the court's verdict is not in our favour and his conviction has been upheld. We will immediately move the higher court and file an appeal. We are very hopeful for justice," said Gulati.
    The Patiala police had booked Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh. Over 30 other complaints levelling charges of fraud against the brothers, also came up later. The complainants alleged that the duo took money from them to help them migrate to the US and Canada illegally and denied help later.
    It was also alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and dropped off illegally.
    The Patiala police had raided the singer's offices in Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid them money.
    With inputs from PTI
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Monsoon LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for Palghar; 20,000 people shifted to relief camps in Telangana

    Next Article

    Removal of Mangalsutra by wife is mental cruelty of highest order, says Madras HC

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CNBC TV18 LIVE TV