Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a 2003 human trafficking case. He was sent to the Patiala jail after completing his medical examination.

The Court also dismissed his application for release on probation, said Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, the counsel for the complainants in the case. His appeal against the lower court order was dismissed by the court of Additional Session Judge HS Grewal.

The singer had filed an appeal against his conviction by a lower court in 2018, in which he was sentenced to two years in jail, and a Rs 1,000 fine. Mehndi was then released on a bail bond.

"Unfortunately, the court's verdict is not in our favour and his conviction has been upheld. We will immediately move the higher court and file an appeal. We are very hopeful for justice," said Gulati.

The Patiala police had booked Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh. Over 30 other complaints levelling charges of fraud against the brothers, also came up later. The complainants alleged that the duo took money from them to help them migrate to the US and Canada illegally and denied help later.

It was also alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and dropped off illegally.

The Patiala police had raided the singer's offices in Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid them money.

With inputs from PTI