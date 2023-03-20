homeindia NewsDairy farmers protest in Madurai by pouring milk on road, demand hike in procurement prices

Dairy farmers protest in Madurai by pouring milk on road, demand hike in procurement prices

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 4:11:41 PM IST (Published)

The dairy farmers in Tamil Nadu are demanding to raise the procurement price of milk at least by Rs 7 per litre. Three months ago, Aavin increased the procurement price by Rs 3 per litre, but the dairy farmers are not happy with this.

Dairy farmers in Madurai's Usilampatti on Monday poured milk on roads in a protest demanding a hike in milk procurement price by the government. Earlier, similar protests were also reported from other parts of the state.

Recommended Articles

View All

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The dairy farmers in Tamil Nadu are demanding to raise the procurement price of milk at least by Rs 7 per litre.

The protest in Madurai comes days after another section of dairy farmers protested by spilling milk on roads in Erode district on Saturday, March 18. A video of the demonstration in Erode also surfaced online.

The members of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association (TNMPWA) went on an indefinite strike across the state on Friday.
ALSO READ |
Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained
Owing to the strike, hundreds of dairy cooperative societies withheld milk supply causing the state-owned enterprise Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, popularly known as Aavin a shortage of 18,000 litres on the day, according to a New Indian Express report.
Former minister RB Udhayakumar slammed the government for their inaction and said that Tamil Nadu did not witness milk shortage even for a day from 2011 to 2021, and he urged the authorities to increase the procurement price soon, as per the report.
ALSO READ | Milk prices to remain high till Diwali in October: Mother Dairy MD
Members of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers' Welfare Association (TNMPWA) have threatened to completely stop the supply of milk.
Their demands had already been conveyed through a memorandum submitted to the government to increase the procurement prices to Rs 42 and Rs 51 per litre, respectively, said TNMPWA president V Rajendran as quoted by PTI.
Three months ago, Aavin increased the procurement price by Rs 3 per litre, but the dairy farmers are not happy with this. Currently, Aavin offers a procurement price of Rs 35 for cow milk and for buffalo milk the price is Rs 44 per litre.
ALSO READ|  Amul milk prices hiked by Rs 3 to Rs 66 per litre
The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation procures about 37 lakh litres per day, selling 26 lakh litres as milk and it converts the remaining amount into value-added dairy products.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dairy farmersfarm protestTamil Nadu

Previous Article

SC calls plea seeking registration of live-in relationships a 'hare-brained' idea

Next Article

In a partial relief to NSE in co-location scam, Supreme Court directs SEBI to refund Rs 300 crore