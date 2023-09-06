Dahi Handi Celebration: Safety precautions Govindas should follow

Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour across India. One of the most integral parts of the Janmashtami festivities is the Dahi Handi celebration.

This year Janmashtami spans over September 6 and September 7. Dahi Handi festival will be held on Thursday.

Dahi Handi is a sportive event performed by groups of boys, referred to as Govindas. During Dahi Handi events , Govindas form a human pyramid, with one member in the group climbing to the top to break an earthen pot (the handi) filled with curd and other milk-based delicacies. The team that successfully accomplishes this task is declared the winner and receives a prize at the end of the event.

Dahi Handi celebrations are quite popular in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. However, it’s important for Govindas to follow safety measures and precautions to avoid any accident while forming human pyramids.

Safety precautions to follow during Dahi Handi celebrations:

1. Age and Strength Consideration: The safety of participants is of utmost importance. Ensure that those forming the pyramid should be young and physically strong. Young children should not be placed on the higher levels of the pyramid to prevent accidents.

2. Safety Gear: It is essential to use safety gear such as helmets and padding. These precautions can significantly reduce the risk of injuries in case of falls.

3. Height Limit: Set a reasonable height limit for the handi (pot) to avoid excessively dangerous pyramid formations. This ensures that participants can aim for the pot safely.

4. Trained Teams: Participants should be well-trained in pyramid formation techniques. Proper training minimises the chances of accidents and enhances the overall safety of the event.

5. Adequate Supervision: Assure the event is being managed by individuals with experience. These individuals can provide guidance to the participants, ensuring that safety protocols are followed rigorously.

6. First Aid: Keep a well-equipped first aid kit readily available during the event to address minor injuries promptly. Quick access to medical assistance can make a significant difference in case of mishaps.