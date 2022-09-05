Cyrus Mistry's death is a massive loss for the country: Mukund Rajan

The first person outside the Tata family to head Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate's sprawling business interests, Cyrus Mistry, was killed in a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mukund Rajan, former brand custodian and a member of the group executive council at Tata Sons said Cyrus Mistry was a realist who could accept disappointment and take it on the chin and move on.

The 54-year-old Mistry had served at the helm from December 2012 till October 24, 2016, when he was ousted. This sparked a long-drawn legal tussle that finally culminated in the Supreme Court ruling against Mistry and in favour of Tatas.

Tributes poured in from India Inc with top industrialists taking to social media to offer their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Mistry's death a huge loss to the world of commerce and industry.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mukund Rajan, former brand custodian and a member of the group executive council at Tata Sons said, "We have all seen the photographs of Cyrus, smiling face, the jovial demeanour, very informal with most people that he would meet and that is the sort of image one would preserve."

Rajan said Mistry's death is a massive loss for the country, "He had so many decades ahead of him, where he could have contributed so much more, and possibly the smartest person I have ever met in my life."

He added, "Huge intelligence, extremely well read, and deep caring and concern about people those are my memories of Cyrus right up."

On legal tussles, Rajan said an event like that can be obviously extremely depressing, "It creates a huge, huge amount of angst. And then to take on a corporate battle of the proportions, this assumed obviously requires massive stamina and staying power."

"The fact that he stuck it out to the very end, including the appeal, which was made to the Supreme Court recently this year, which amended some of the earlier judgement of the Supreme Court speaks a lot about the individual and his determination to see something through till the very end," Rajan said.

"He obviously would not have been pleased with the turn of events and the final course that all of this took, but I think he was a realist who could accept disappointment from time to time. He could take it on the chin and move on," he added.

Nirmalya Kumar, another former member of the group executive council at Tata Sons said, "We started off as colleagues, of course, I was working for him, he was my boss and over time we developed a friendship. And the reason for that was his human qualities. He was extremely thoughtful. I love that about him."

He added, "As a human being, he was a wonderful human being, he was funny, he was charming, he was humble, he was honest, at the highest sense of integrity."

