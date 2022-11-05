Cyrus Mistry death: Maharashtra police file case against Anahita Pandole

By CNBCTV18.com

Anahita Pandole was driving the car when the accident occurred. The police have also recorded the statement of her husband Darius Pandole.

Kasa police in Maharashtra has filed a case against Anahita Pandole in the death case of Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons Chairman, two months after the accident occurred.

The case has been registered under Sections 304 (A), 336, 279 and 338, news agency ANI reported.

Mistry was killed in a road accident on September 4 over a bridge near Surya river in Palghar's Charoti area, which is around 135km away from Mumbai.

The Palghar police had said the accident occurred in the afternoon as the vehicle, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, hit the divider. Four people were travelling in the Mercedes and two people died — Mistry and Jehangir Dinsha Pandole. The other two — Darius and Anahita Pandole (the driver) were injured and moved to a hospital for treatment.

Darius told the police on Friday that his wife Anahita, who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car, could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said.

Darius Pandole, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, was discharged last week. He underwent a surgery on his forearm and a 'maxo facial' surgery. He was also battling infection due to the severity of his injuries.

"His statement was recorded at his south Mumbai residence for one-and-a-half hours, during which he gave details of the accident," the official said on Friday.

He could not immediately recollect the September 4 incident in which his brother Jahangir Pandole and Cyrus Mistry died, he said.

"In his statement, Darius said his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same," the official said.

When she tried to take the car to the second lane from the third, she found that there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, he said, adding the lane turned narrow near Surya river bridge.

With PTI inputs

