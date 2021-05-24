Cyclone Yaas: Paradip Port gears up to meet any eventuality Updated : May 24, 2021 15:05:22 IST The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a ’very severe cyclonic storm’. It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph. The armed forces are also on alert, with the Navy putting four warships and a number of aircraft on standby. Published : May 24, 2021 03:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply