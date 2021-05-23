  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 24 minutes ago
auto refresh

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclonic storm likely to turn 'very severe'; PM Modi to review preparations

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 23, 2021 12:03:41 IST

event highlights

Cyclone Yaas Live News & Updates: Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement