Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclonic storm likely to turn 'very severe'; PM Modi to review preparations

All precautionary steps taken in Bengal for Cyclone Yaas
The West Bengal government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with Cyclone Yaas, likely to hit the state on May 26, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stay at a control room set up for the purpose to monitor the situation, officials said on Saturday, Banerjee, who held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat during the day, said that relief materials were dispatched to vulnerable areas, while officials were directed for early evacuation of people from coastal and riverine areas.
Airlift of of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief equipment & 334 personnel of NDRF by 5xC-130 aircraft from Patna & Varanasi to Kolkata and Arakkonam to Port Blair is currently underway: Indian Air Force
State Government has prepared 66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF & 177 Fire service teams for deployment in cyclone-affected areas. Necessary arrangements have also been made to ensure electricity & water supply: CMO Odisha
Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD
Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.
PM Modi to review preparations to deal with cyclone Yaas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, which will be attended by key ministers and officials, on Sunday to review preparations to deal with the approaching cyclone Yaas. Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation and Earth Sciences ministries will attend the meeting besides the home minister among others. Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.