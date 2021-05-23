Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclonic storm likely to turn 'very severe'; PM Modi to review preparations

All precautionary steps taken in Bengal for Cyclone Yaas

The West Bengal government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with Cyclone Yaas, likely to hit the state on May 26, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stay at a control room set up for the purpose to monitor the situation, officials said on Saturday, Banerjee, who held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat during the day, said that relief materials were dispatched to vulnerable areas, while officials were directed for early evacuation of people from coastal and riverine areas.