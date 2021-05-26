  • SENSEX
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Landfall process commences 50 km south-south east of Balasore; Tornado wreaked havoc in Hooghly on Tuesday

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 26, 2021 10:25:23 IST

Cyclone Yaas Live News & Updates: Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas will cross Odisha between Dhamra and Balasore around noon today with a speed of 130-140 kmph and may cause a landfall at the speed of 185 kmph, according to IMD. The storm is currently centred around 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore. Stay tuned for more updates.

