Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Landfall process commences 50 km south-south east of Balasore; Tornado wreaked havoc in Hooghly on Tuesday

Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live blog on Cyclone Yaas. The cyclone is currently centred around 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore and is expected to cross Odisha between Dhamra and Balasore around noon today as a very severe cyclonic storm. Stay tuned with us as we bring rolling news coverage for you. Stay safe.

