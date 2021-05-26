Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Landfall process commences 50 km south-south east of Balasore; Tornado wreaked havoc in Hooghly on Tuesday

Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast; here are do's and don’ts
The landfall process for Cyclone Yaas, the severe cyclonic storm that formed over the Bay of Bengal, has started today at 9 am near the Bahanaga block in the Balasore district of Odisha. The landfall process will continue for 3-4 hours. Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha, specifically the area between the north of Dhamra port and the South of Balasore, are expected to face the direct impact of the landfall. In a bid to make people aware and keep them safe from the cyclone, the NDRF has released a list of Do's and Dont's. Here's what you should do (or not do) to safeguard yourself from the cyclonic storm.
Landfall process started around 9 o'clock & is expected to continue for 3-4 hrs. It's expected that by around 1 pm, tail end of cyclone will also be completely moving to landmass. It's making landfall between Dhamra & Balasore: Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner PK Jena (to ANI)
The economic cost of cyclones: Amphan, Tauktae
During the global pandemic of COVID-19, India weathered Cyclones Amphan and Tauktae, and now Cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas too may pass but the economic loss and damage caused by it will linger on for a long time. The economic cost of climate change can be seen in the ever-growing losses caused by cyclones. As a result of global warming, cyclones are proving to be the worst accounting for major loss of lives as well as economic damage. According to RMSI, a global consulting firm working on natural calamities, Cyclone Tauktae caused a loss of about Rs 15,000 crore with the agriculture sector is the most hit. Gujarat and Diu were the most affected regions. The RMSI report states that Gujarat and Diu accounted for over 50 percent of the losses while Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa were partially affected. Agricultural, ports, transportation and utility sectors suffered the most.
Bengal forest deptt forms 16 rescue teams in three districts
The West Bengal Forest Department has formed 16 teams in three districts for rescue operations in the wake of the impending cyclone 'Yaas', a top official said Tuesday. The teams have been set up in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, he said. "In Kolkata and South/North 24 Parganas districts, 16 teams will be at work in sync with local civic bodies, including the KMC, for exigencies including cutting and lopping of felled trees and rescue operations of humans and animals," the senior forest official told PTI. The department, to prevent the tiger population in the Sunderbans from straying into adjacent villages, is working on war footing to repair holes in nylon nets that demarcate the Sunderban Tiger Reserve with neighbouring areas, he said.
Tornado hits Hooghly and North 24 Parganas
Just a few hours before the landfall of 'Yass' a miniature tornado created havoc in parts of Hooghly and North 24 Parganas on Tuesday evening. Though the weather department said that these kinds of tornadoes are common ahead of a major cyclone but also admitted that it is very unlikely at a place which is nearly 210 kilometres away from the landfall. According to district administrative officials, a tornado that stayed hardly for two minutes was first observed at Bandel in Hooghly district and then it crossed Hooghly river and entered Halisahar in North 24 Parganas. Though none was killed or injured by the tornado but it grounded at least 47 buildings that came in the way.
1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India's east coast
More than 1.1 million people have evacuated low-lying areas before a cyclone hits part of India's eastern coast around midday Wednesday. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal states. It is due to make landfall around noon. The very severe cyclonic storm has sustained winds of 130-140 kilometers per hour (up to 87 mph) that are gusting up to 155 kph (97 mph), the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live blog on Cyclone Yaas. The cyclone is currently centred around 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore and is expected to cross Odisha between Dhamra and Balasore around noon today as a very severe cyclonic storm. Stay tuned with us as we bring rolling news coverage for you. Stay safe.
