Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast; here are do's and don'ts Updated : May 26, 2021 11:02:57 IST Cyclone Yaas is centred about 50KM South-Southeast of Balasore district and it will cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the noon with a wind speed of 13-140km per hour Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha, specifically the area between north of Dhamra port and South of Balasore, are expected to face the direct impact of the landfall. In a bid to make people aware and keep them safe from the cyclone, the NDRF has released a list of Do's and Dont's. Published : May 26, 2021 10:33 AM IST