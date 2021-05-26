Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast; here are do's and don'ts

The landfall process for Cyclone Yaas, the severe cyclonic storm that formed over the Bay of Bengal, has started today at 9 am near the Bahanaga block in the Balasore district of Odisha. The landfall process will continue for 3-4 hours.

Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha, specifically the area between the north of Dhamra port and the South of Balasore, are expected to face the direct impact of the landfall.

“Landfall process has begun, will take 3-4 hours to complete. The maximum impact will be in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Wind speed will be about 100kmph in Mayurbhanj dist also. Pray God to help people of the state,” tweeted Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Yaas is centred about 50KM South-Southeast of Balasore district and it will cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the noon with a wind speed of 13-140km per hour.

In West Bengal water from the sea entered residential areas along New Digha sea beach in East Midnapore district due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

The governments of Odisha and West Bengal have intensified their efforts to rehabilitate the people living in vulnerable areas. Both the states have evacuated around 20 lakh people from the low lying area to safer places. West Bengal evacuated around 11 lakh people while the Odisha government claimed to have evacuated around 10 lakh people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 25, held a virtual meeting with CMs of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the LG of Andaman and Nicobar to review the situation and the preparedness of the states.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 35 teams in West Bengal preemptively- Two in North Bengal and 33 in South Bengal.

In a bid to make people aware and keep them safe from the cyclone, the NDRF has released a list of Do's and Dont's. Here's what you should do (or not do) to safeguard yourself from the cyclonic storm.

Before the cyclone:

Listen to the radio (All India Radio stations give weather warnings)

Keep monitoring the warnings. This will help to prepare for a cyclone emergency

Pass the information to others, ignore rumours and do not spread them; this will help to avoid panic situations.

Believe in the official information

Keep your valuables and documents in waterproof containers

What to do during and after a cyclone

When indoors

- Turn off the electric main switch and the gas supply.

- Keep doors and windows closed.

- If your house is unsafe, leave early before the cyclone arrives.

- Drink boiled/chlorinated water.

- Only trust official warnings.

If outside the house

- Do not enter damaged buildings.

- Beware of broken electrical poles and wires.

- Find a safe place to take shelter.

Advice for fishermen

- Keep a radio set with extra batteries.

- Keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place.

- Do not go to sea.

When Evacuation is instructed

— Pack essentials for yourself and your family to last a few days. These should include medicines, special food for babies and children or elders.

— Head for the proper shelter or evacuation points indicated for your area.

— Do not worry about your property

— At the shelter follow the instructions of the person in charge.

— Remain in the shelter until you are informed to leave

Post-cyclone measures

— You should remain in the shelter until informed that you can return to your home.

— You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

— Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts.

— If you have to drive, do drive carefully.

— Clear debris from your premises immediately.

— Report the correct losses to appropriate authorities.

For rolling news updates on the cyclone, follow our Cyclone Yaas live blog