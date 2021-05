A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone which is expected to hit the east coast of India by May end.

The cyclone will be called 'Yaas'- a name given by Oman. The cyclone, if formed, will be the second cyclone to hit India within a month after Cyclone Tauktae, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm after an area of deep depression formed over the Arabian Sea and severely impacted many districts in the states along the western coast from May 14.

The new cyclone is instead expected to hit Eastern India's coastline around May 27.

"There is an early indication of such a system (low-pressure area) over the Bay of Bengal which may be clearly formed around May 23 and move towards Odisha and West Bengal. It may hit the coast around May 27. Our models show the formation but it would be clearer in a day or two," said Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences told the Times of India.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an alert against the deep depression in the Arabian Sea region by May 14. The depression had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by May 17 when it ripped across the Western seaboard with wind speed up to 200 kmph.

It finally made landfall near the Union Territory of Diu before wreaking havoc across Gujarat with wind speed of 165 kmph. At least 17 people have died in Gujarat due to the cyclone and around 90 percent of the crops have been damaged in the Saurashtra region.

The depression that caused the cyclone has now moved inwards and is expected to cause heavy rains near the heartland of North India as it interacts with the Western Disturbances.