Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm. Mumbai sees gusty winds with very heavy rainfall. IMD says the intensity will be very strong when it crosses Gujarat tonight.

GP Sharma of Skymet said, “The damage we have already witnessed what it did in Goa, what it did in Ratnagiri when it approached south Konkan, though it was still about more than one hundred kilometres away from the coast. Fortunately Mumbai it didn’t happen so but now for the last 3 hours, it has rained 45 millimetres in Mumbai. It has already crossed Mumbai but even behind this storm, you have strong spirals which keep on having convective clouds which will pour for a couple of hours. So Mumbai is not out of danger but yes, the fury of the storm as such has moved ahead.”

He added, “Now it is approaching fast over coastal of Saurashtra, coastal Gujarat where it is going to make a landfall, just about 200 KM to go for a strike between Diu and Mahuva that is the place, it should be a little right of Diu on the coast.”

On actual monsoon, he said, “The south-west monsoon as we predicted it should be around May 30th, IMD say May 31st. I still hold my forecast for May 30, it is still about two weeks away. There is a lot of time to reorganise the wind pattern so I don’t see any danger, any damage to the southwest monsoon which is onset.”

Sharma added, “In any case, this storm is going to clear on 22nd, the complete activity of this storm will get clear from the Indian sub-continent region.”