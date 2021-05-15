  • SENSEX
Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara issues travel advisory for flights to and from affected cities

Updated : May 15, 2021 04:44:24 IST

In a tweet Vistara informed, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram (Trivandrum), Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17
Cyclone Tauktae, is currently centered over Lakshadweep Islands and is expected to further intensify with wind speeds accelerating to 150-160 kmph by May 18
CM of Maharashtra has directed the authorities in coastal districts to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation
Published : May 15, 2021 04:44 PM IST

