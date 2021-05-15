Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara issues travel advisory for flights to and from affected cities

Tata Group-owned flight operator Vistara on Saturday issued travel advisories for its passengers as the flight operations to several cities were likely to be impacted due to cyclone Tauktae.

In a tweet, Vistara said that flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17 due to the adverse weather conditions.

The airlines asked passengers to check the updated flight status before the journey.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021”, Vistara tweeted.

The airlines have taken precautionary measures after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the deep depression over the Arabian Sea has turned into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Tauktae is currently centred over Lakshadweep Islands and is expected to further intensify with wind speeds accelerating to 150-160 kmph by May 18.

National Disaster Response Force, DG SN Pradhan told news agency ANI, NDRF teams have already been mobilized and sent to 5 of the states expected to take the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae.

24 teams have been pre-deployed and at least 29 more are on standby in Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Kerala’s Pathanamthitta is currently facing a severe flood situation while the state government has placed eight districts on red alert.

The eight districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Kasargod. The Indian Navy teams are also on standby to provide aid to various states when needed.

Meanwhile, the CM of Maharashtra has directed the authorities in coastal districts to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

The districts of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone. The district collectors have been instructed to take all necessary precautions in terms of rescue equipment and manpower, an official statement mentioned.

The IMD has also asked all ports in Gujarat to hoist a signal to warn fishermen against venturing into the sea.