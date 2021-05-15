Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara issues travel advisory for flights to and from affected cities Updated : May 15, 2021 04:44:24 IST In a tweet Vistara informed, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram (Trivandrum), Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17 Cyclone Tauktae, is currently centered over Lakshadweep Islands and is expected to further intensify with wind speeds accelerating to 150-160 kmph by May 18 CM of Maharashtra has directed the authorities in coastal districts to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation Published : May 15, 2021 04:44 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply