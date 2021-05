The Gujarat government on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume across the state on Thursday (May 20).

The state government had suspended the vaccination in view of the cyclone Tauktae situation.

“In view of current situation of Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been suspended in the state and will resume on May 20,” said Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said on Tuesday.

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, and more than 40,000 trees and over 1,000 poles uprooted due to the cyclonic storm, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It crossed the Gujarat coast as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and gradually weakened.