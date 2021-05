Rescue operations are still underway off the coast of Mumbai after ONGC's barge P305 sunk due to the cyclone Tauktae on Monday.

Three barges and one drillship were impacted, which was used for ONGC’s operations in the Heera Panna offshore field of Maharashtra. So far 400 people on the two barge have been rescued. A total of 188 people, who were onboard P305, have been rescued. P305 was an accommodation barge.51 bodies have been recovered so far and 21 people are still missing.

More than 400 people from the other barge have been rescued by the Indian Navy, coast guard, and ONGC.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 17, when Cyclone Tauktae hit Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai, where ONGC’s major production installations and drilling rigs are located. Due to a combination of weather factors, four vessels that the ONGC put into service went adrift in the high seas.

According to a Moneycontrol report, ONGC and Afcons International, the contractor of the barge, said the operator of the barge may be at fault for the mishap of the accommodation barge.