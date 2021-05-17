Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Extremely severe storm induces heavy downpour in Mumbai; PM Modi speaks to CMs of Gujarat and Goa

Indian Coast Guard Ship Samarth, responding to a distress call, rescued 15 crew from a fishing boat named Milad, off Goa coast today. All crew are safe and boat is being towed ashore: Indian Coast Guard
PM speaks to CMs of Gujarat and Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Goa & Lieutenant Governor of Daman & Diu to discuss preparation & response to Cyclone Taukte
Sandeep Sagle, Ahmedabad District Collector: 962 people from Dholera evacuated to shelters. A total of 38 shelters functioning here. All individuals were transferred to shelters after rapid antigen testing. All Corona guidelines being strictly followed in shelters. The full 6 shelters operating in six villages (of Ahmedabad) have the capacity to accommodate up to 2400 people. About m4,000-5,000 food packets will be prepared in collaboration with the charitable organization.
Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which had earlier decided to keep all operations shut till 4 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, has now extended the closure period to 6 pm. As the result of the cyclone alert, the closure of the operations at the airport has now been further extended till 1800 hours (6pm) on May 17, CSMIA said in its latest operations update. After announcing the suspension of all flight service at the facility from 11 am to 2 pm, initially, the private airport later extended it to 4 pm. Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport. A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad and a SpiceJet flight to Surat, while one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, as per CSMIA.
Maharashtra's Konkan Region reports 2 fatalities in separate incidents
Two persons died in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, the state government said on Monday. Two boats anchored at the Anandwadi harbour in Sindhudurg district drowned, an official statement said, adding that seven sailors were on board the two vessels.
121 villages affected in Karnataka, six dead
Six people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday. According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till this morning, 121 villages and 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone so far.
A tree-fall was also reported on the overhead wire at Dombivali on the CSMT-Kalyan section in the afternoon though no train was passing through at the time, officials said. Earlier in the day, a tree fell on the overhead wire between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations, while services on the Harbour line were affected for a while after a vinyl banner fell on the overhead wire due to gusty winds, they added.
Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services
Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railway's Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 1:20pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat, an official said. CR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said water-logging was observed on the Up (going towards CSMT) and Down (going towards Panvel) tracks at Masjid station after which services were suspended on the corridor from 1:20pm. He tweeted that trains on CR's suburban mainline, trans-harbour, BSU (Uran) and Wadala-Panvel routes were operational.
Mumbai Airport operations closure has been extended up to 1800 hours today: MIAL
PM Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on cyclone Tauktae situation.
Cylcone Tauktae: Raigad receives 23.42mm rains, 839 homes damaged
Raigad in coastal Maharashtra received 23.42 millimetres if rainfall till 9 am on Monday in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, with the region also experiencing gusty winds since midnight that partially damaged 839 houses, a senior official said. A release from the district collector's office said 8,383 people belonging to 2,263 families staying in homes along the seafront had been evacuated as a precautionary measure. It said a 50-year-old woman, identified as Neeta Naik, died in Uran in a wall collapse while selling vegetables by the roadside. A red alert has been sounded in the district, the release said. Assistant Fisheries Commissioner Suresh Bharti said all boats that were out in sea along the 240-kilometre coastline of the district had returned safely, while 25 boats from Mumbai were anchored in Dighi Port in the district.
Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli for about half-an-hour as a tree fell on an overhead wire while a train was heading towards neighbouring Thane, a railway spokesperson said. Services on the harbour line, that provides rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai, were also affected after a vinyl banner fell on an overhead wire between Chunabhatti and Guru Tej Bahadur stations around 11.45 am. The banner was removed after about half-an-hour and train services were resumed, he said. Due to the strong wind, some plastic sheets covering the roof of the common passenger area between the suburban and main lines at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were blown away in the morning, he said.
Cyclone: Rain, strong winds in Mumbai; local train services hit
High-speed winds and heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services here, officials said. In view of the strong winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The Colaba area in south Mumbai recorded a wind speed of 102 km per hour around 11 am, the highest for the day so far, IMD Mumbai's senior director Shubhangi Bhute said. Between 8.30 am and 11 am, the IMD's Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 79.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 44.5 mm rain, she said.
Cyclone Tauktae won't impact south-west monsoon: Skymet
Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. Mumbai sees gusty winds with very heavy rainfall. IMD says the intensity will be very strong when it crosses Gujarat tonight. GP Sharma of Skymet said, “The damage we have already witnessed what it did in Goa, what it did in Ratnagiri when it approached south Konkan, though it was still about more than one hundred kilometres away from the coast. Fortunately Mumbai it didn’t happen so but now for the last 3 hours, it has rained 45 millimetres in Mumbai. It has already crossed Mumbai but even behind this storm, you have strong spirals which keep on having convective clouds which will pour for a couple of hours. So Mumbai is not out of danger but yes, the fury of the storm as such has moved ahead.”
Mumbai Airport to shut until 4 pm now
In the wake of the cyclone, the closure of flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been extended until 1600 hours of 17th May, 2021
JUST IN | IMD has upgraded warning to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next few hours. The gusty wind will continue and escalate upto 120 kmph.
Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra ground check; Mumbai high tide at 3:44 pm, says IMD
High-speed winds and heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services here, officials said. In view of the strong winds, the Bandra-Worli sea link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The weather department has warned that there is high tide in Mumbai at 3:44 pm and waterlogging is likely. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.
Mumbai Police announced that Malad Subway is closed for commute. It also appealed people to stay indoors unless it’s an unavoidable emergency.
Cyclone Tauktae: Barge with 273 onboard adrift near Mumbai
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast as the severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' over the Arabian Sea intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to reach Gujarat coast Monday evening, officials said. "On receipt of a request for assistance for Barge 'P305' adrift off Heera Oil Fields in Bombay High area with 273 personnel onboard, warship INS Kochi was sailed with a despatch for Search and Rescue (SAR) assistance," a Navy spokesperson said. The oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai. "Several other ships have been readied for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) tasking in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae that has wreaked havoc along the West coast of India," he said.
High tide in Mumbai at 3:44 pm, waterlogging likely
Mumbai will see a high tide at 3.44 pm. The meteorological department said tidal waves will be up to 3.94 metres high. If heavy rainfall continues till then, waterlogging is likely at several low-lying areas in the city.
Cyclone: 17 COVID-19 patients shifted from Porbandar hospital
At least 17 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support in the Porbandar Civil Hospital's ICU were shifted to other facilities on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone Tauktae which is heading towards the Gujarat coast, an official said. Since the ceiling of the Intensive Care Unit ward of the hospital is in a dilapidated condition and may fall off due to the adverse weather, 17 COVID-19 patients from the ICU ward were shifted to other medical facilities, in-charge civil
surgeon Dr Alka Lakhani said. Of these 17 patients, five were shifted to Junagadh and 12 to the Jamnagar Civil Hospital, she said.
Cyclone: Maha CM reviews situation; over 12,000 people shifted
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. According to an official statement, 12,420 people living in coastal stretches of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts have been shifted to safer places. These include 8,380 people in Raigad, 3,896 in Ratnagiri and 144 in Sindhudurg. Thackeray reviewed the situation in Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring areas and instructed authorities to ensure that the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the region is not affected due to the cyclonic storm, the statement said.
Goa CM: Spoke to Union Home Minister regarding the impact and devastation caused by the Tauktae cyclone in the state. HM inquired about the widespread damage caused by the cyclone, & assured full support of all Central agencies to the State for returning to normalcy.