Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Extremely severe storm induces heavy downpour in Mumbai; PM Modi speaks to CMs of Gujarat and Goa

Cyclone Tauktae won't impact south-west monsoon: Skymet

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. Mumbai sees gusty winds with very heavy rainfall. IMD says the intensity will be very strong when it crosses Gujarat tonight. GP Sharma of Skymet said, “The damage we have already witnessed what it did in Goa, what it did in Ratnagiri when it approached south Konkan, though it was still about more than one hundred kilometres away from the coast. Fortunately Mumbai it didn’t happen so but now for the last 3 hours, it has rained 45 millimetres in Mumbai. It has already crossed Mumbai but even behind this storm, you have strong spirals which keep on having convective clouds which will pour for a couple of hours. So Mumbai is not out of danger but yes, the fury of the storm as such has moved ahead.”