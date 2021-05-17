  • SENSEX
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Extremely severe storm induces heavy downpour in Mumbai; PM Modi speaks to CMs of Gujarat and Goa

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 17, 2021 05:27:47 IST

Cyclone Tauktae News and LIVE Updates: Mumbai and its neighbouring areas like Thane, Palghar et al are receiving heavy rains along with winds as Cylonic Storm "Tauktae" turned into "very severe." No fatalities have been reported so far, but India's financial capital has reported uprooting of trees at many places. The Mumbai Airport has also shut operations till 2 pm with reports of several flights to the city being diverted. In view of the high-speed winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed the Bandra-Worli sea-link for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes. Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighbouring Thane. As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.
