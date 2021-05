High-speed winds and heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services here, officials said. In view of the strong winds, the Bandra-Worli sea link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The weather department has warned that there is high tide in Mumbai at 3:44 pm and waterlogging is likely.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Watch the accompanying video of CNN-News18's Vinaya Deshpande for a heads-up on the situation in Maharashtra.