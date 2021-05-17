Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Mumbai suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive; Navy on standby

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees and forcing evacuation in low-lying areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae which has taken the form of a "very severe cyclonic storm" is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening. Strong winds with speed reaching up to 90 km/per were lashing the western coastal region. According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18 the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 km per hour, gusting up to 175 km per hour.
May 17, 2021
08:55
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through coastal Kerala, Ktka, Goa; 6 dead; Gujarat braces for impact
An estimated 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat while 54 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state. Maharashtra too was bracing for the storm as the Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. The water level in many dams across Kerala was rising after heavy rains in the catchment areas, prompting authorities to sound an alert. Four deaths were reported from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts and two in Goa in cyclone-related incidents.
May 17, 2021
08:40
Temporary shelters put up in Mumbai; Navy on standby
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said on Sunday night. Besides, six teams of the Mumbai fire brigade's flood rescue unit are deployed on six beaches in the city, a senior civic official said. Five temporary shelters each are put up in 24 civic wards of the metropolis so that citizens can be shifted there if necessary, he said.
Tata Group-owned flight operator Vistara on Saturday issued travel advisories for its passengers as the flight operations to several cities were likely to be impacted due to cyclone Tauktae. In a tweet, Vistara said that flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17 due to the adverse weather conditions. The airlines asked passengers to check the updated flight status before the journey.
May 17, 2021
08:22
IMD confirms depression over Arabian Sea is now intensified into Cyclone Tauktae
The Indian Meteorological Department has confirmed that the deep depression over the Arabian Sea has now intensified into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Tauktae, as it is named, is currently centered over Lakshadweep Islands and expected to further intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speeds accelerating to 150-160 kmph by Monday.