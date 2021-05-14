Cyclone Tauktae expected to hit Gujarat coast on May 18: Here's how it's named Updated : May 14, 2021 09:17:47 IST The word Tauktae has been suggested by Myanmar, which means ‘gecko’, a distinctively vocal lizard, in the Burmese language. World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) maintains rotating lists of names. The cyclonic storm that is likely to hit Gujarat coast with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 115 kmph, on May 18. Published : May 14, 2021 09:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply