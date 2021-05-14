Cyclone Tauktae expected to hit Gujarat coast on May 18: Here's how it's named

The upcoming cyclonic storm that is likely to hit Gujarat coast with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 115 kmph, on May 18, has been named after a lizard- Tauktae.

Potentially the first cyclonic storm of the year, Tauktae could be taking shape from depression over Lakshadweep as of now, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The word Tauktae has been suggested by Myanmar, which means ‘gecko’, a distinctively vocal lizard, in the Burmese language. The name is the fourth from a new list of 169 names released by the IMD last year.

How are Cyclones Named?

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) maintains rotating lists of names, which are appropriate for each Tropical Cyclone basin. If a cyclone is particularly deadly or costly, then its name is retired and replaced by another.

Generally, the name list is proposed by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) of the WMO members of a specific region and approved by the respective tropical cyclone regional bodies at their annual or biennial sessions.

Why is a Cyclone Named?

Naming tropical cyclones came into the practice for quick identification of the storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be easier to remember than latitude and longitude numbers and technical terms. Also, names make it easier for the media to report on tropical cyclones and increase community preparedness.

As per WMO, the use of short, distinctive names in written as well as spoken communications is quicker and less subject to error than the older more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods. These advantages are especially important in exchanging detailed storm information among widely scattered stations, coastal bases, and ships at sea.

Naming cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea

A WMO/ESCAP (World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) Panel on Tropical Cyclones agreed in principle to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea during its 27th session held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, in 2000.

The naming of the tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean commenced from September 2004, with names provided by eight members, starting with Bangladesh, followed by India. Since then, another five countries have joined the Panel.

The Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC), New Delhi is responsible for naming the cyclonic storms formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea when they reach the relevant intensity.

Last year, India had witnessed two cyclones by May, Amphan in the Bay of Bengal and Nisarga in the Arabian Sea. Amphan was from the previous list. From the fresh list, Bangladesh named the next cyclone Nisarga.

There are six RSMCs in the world, including the IMD and five TCWCs.

The IMD also issues cyclone advisories to the 12 other countries. Based on the list, the next few cyclones will be named Yaas, Gulaab, Shaheen, Jawad, and so on.