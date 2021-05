The Indian Meteorological Department has confirmed that the deep depression over the Arabian Sea has now intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Tauktae, as it is named, is currently centred over Lakshadweep Islands and expected to further intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speeds accelerating to 150-160 kmph by Monday.

"Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east-central Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts,” IMD tweeted.

Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts. https://t.co/KLRdEFp9rJ pic.twitter.com/ed435mJ9x9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2021

The Indian Navy teams are also on standby to provide aid to various states when needed.

The Indian Navy Spokesperson tweeted: "Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning #IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby.. (sic)"

“The influence of the storm in Maharashtra is likely to subside after May 17 (Monday) as it would travel northwestwards towards Gujarat around May 18,” an official with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said.

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to reach the Gujarat coast by Tuesday morning. Heavy rains are expected in Kerala, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The National Disaster Response Force has already been mobilised and been sent to 5 of the states expected to take the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae. 24 teams are pre-deployed and at least 29 more are on standby in Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, NDRF DG S.N. Pradhan told news agency ANI.

Kerala government has put eight districts on red alert after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of the cyclonic storm. A red alert has been issued for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.