Cyclone Tauktae: All missing on board barge P305, tugboat accounted for, says Navy Updated : May 24, 2021 09:05:08 IST The final confirmation will be pending till the identification of all the bodies recovered is completed, he added. Rescue personnel had recovered 70 bodies, believed to be of P305 personnel, in the sea till Sunday. Published : May 24, 2021 09:01 AM IST