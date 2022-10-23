Cyclone Sitrang likely to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening: IMD

By Nishtha Pandey

The potential cyclone, the first to form in the Bay of Bengal in October since 2018, has West Bengal and Odisha on high alert. According to the IMD, southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are anticipated to have moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Sitrang would develop over the eastern Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening. As of Sunday morning, the deep depression had intensified (wind speed 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph).

As of Tuesday morning (October 25), the cyclone is expected to cross Bangladesh and the adjoining coast of West Bengal. On both sides of the international border, Sundarbans is expected to feel the most impact, said IMD.

Image source: IMD Twitter

Odisha and West Bengal coastal areas may experience widespread heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Tripura and Mizoram may also get exceptionally heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Updates for October 23

Heavy rain will likely pour over Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Kerala & Mahe regions will likely experience widespread rainfall with thunderstorms.

Over Assam and Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Lakshadweep, there may be moderately widespread showers and thunderstorms. Arunachal Pradesh and the coastal region of Karnataka will have scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Over the Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Interior Karnataka, isolated rain with thunderstorms is expected.

All around India, the air quality is likely to be poor.

Updates for October 24

Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will experience extremely heavy rain. Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely.

Over Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala, and Mahe, it is likely to rain heavily with thunderstorms.

Over Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Lakshadweep, there may be scattered rain and thunderstorms. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka are expected to witness isolated showers with thunderstorms.

All around India, the air quality is likely to be poor.