Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy rains in Bengal, Odisha likely to dampen Diwali cheer

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Cyclone Sitrang's movement towards the North Bay of Bengal on Monday raised the likelihood of a downpour in West Bengal during the day and threatened to dampen Diwali festivities.

Cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) early Monday. It is expected to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal Tuesday morning.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclone on Sunday evening. The system is expected to make a landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh early on October 25, the Met department was quoted by PTI as saying.

CS SITRANG lay centered at 0830 of today near lat 18.3N, long 88.9E about 380 km south of Sagar Island. Likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early morning. pic.twitter.com/BH2lph2NNX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2022

Very heavy rain likely in Bengal

It is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal — South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore — and isolated heavy rain in north coastal Odisha, the IMD was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Also, Kolkata and the adjoining districts of Howrah and Hooghly are set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, the Met said.

Torrential rain, accompanied by wind gusting up to 100 kmph and high tidal waves, may damage kutcha embankments and roads and disrupt power and communication lines in the region, it said.

The deputy director general of the regional meteorological centre here, Sanjib Bandopadhyay, said the breach of kutcha embankments, owing to the storm surge accompanied by the high astronomical tide on the new moon, may lead to seawater inundation of low-lying areas.

Tidal waves are likely to reach a height of six metres owing to the twin effect of the weather system and astronomical tide. A Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said steps are being taken to tackle any situation that may emerge in the metropolis owing to Sitrang.

"All pumping stations are fully active. People living in dilapidated buildings are being shifted to local schools or community halls," he said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on October 24 and 25.

Ferry services in Sunderbans and water-bound tourist activities at the seaside resort towns of Digha, Mandarmoni, Shankarpur, Bakkhali and Sagar have also been suspended as a precautionary measure. .

As per the last update by the weather department, the cyclone lay centred around 380 km south of Sagar Island on Monday morning.

Yellow alert in Odisha

Meanwhile, in Odisha, heavy rains are likely to lash certain places in the coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri till 8.30 am on Monday. A yellow warning of heavy rainfall was issued for Baleshwar, Jajapur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Bhadrak on Tuesday.

The Ganjam district administration has restricted the entry of tourists to the Gopalpur beach. "The restriction was imposed as people in large numbers thronged the beach on Sunday evening despite a cyclone warning," said a senior official.

The IMD also advised hoisting of Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) at all ports of Odisha, denoting squally weather for ships.

(With inputs from agencies)