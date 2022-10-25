    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cyclone Sitrang landfall in Bangladesh kills 7, IMD issues red alert in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura

    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Early Tuesday, the remnant of cyclonic storm Sitrang weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh. "Storm may weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during the next six hours," the IMD said.

    At least seven people were killed as Cyclone Sitrang made a landfall in Bangladesh late on Monday. Casualties were reported in Barguna, Narail, and Sirajganj districts and the island district of Bhola, news agency AFP reported. Meanwhile, thousands of people were also evacuated.

    Cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday — after skirting the West Bengal coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
    Early Tuesday, the remnants of cyclonic storm Sitrang weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh. However, the storm is likely to move further north-northeastwards. "Storm may weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours," the IMD said.
    Assam, Meghalaya, and other states are on alert
    The IMD issued a 'red' alert in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura in view of the Sitrang cyclone. Authorities said thunderstorms with lightning are very likely in parts of Hailakandi, Karimganj, Cachar, Dima Hasao, East and West Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sibsagar districts till October 26, news agency PTI reported.
    The IMD forecast is generally cloudy sky with continuous rain in many parts of Meghalaya on Tuesday. In at least four districts bordering Bangladesh - East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills - the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday, given the cyclone.
    Meanwhile, The West Bengal government had advised people to take necessary precautions given the weather forecast.
    Tags

    AssamBangladeshBengalCycloneheavy rainIMDMeghalayatripura

