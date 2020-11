Tamil Nadu is at the centre of an approaching cyclone Nivar — the first cyclonic storm likely to bring extremely heavy rain in one or two places in the delta region and the northern coastal districts of the state.

Per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression will intensify into a cyclone sometime on Tuesday and hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The state Chief Minister K Palaniswami has asked his officials to ensure evacuation of people in vulnerable areas, monitoring of water levels in big lakes, fogging operations, and provision of mobile communication units.

The state government has established a 24-hour emergency centre to send out alerts through SMS and WhatsApp. 108 state ambulances are on the alert to tackle any emergency, TN Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said. The emergency call response centres have acquired some 2,000 litres of fuel in case of power failure. The state has deployed emergency personnel near government hospitals and police stations to prevent problems arising out of power failure, the minister added. Indian Coast Guard has kept 15 disaster relief teams on standby for assisting district and state administrations to help fishermen and merchant ships while maintaining social distancing norms. The Indian and Navy and Coast Guard are on standby to assist Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area to deploy 5 flood relief teams. The teams are deployed in Nagapattinam, Rameswaram, and Air Station INS Parundu. A diving team is deployed in Chennai. Rescue and relief teams are also ready with two helicopters for immediate post-landfall assistance. Three Dornier aircraft are also on standby in Vishakapatnam for damage assessment and relief. State authorities have suspended inter and intra-district bus and six special train services in several districts from Tuesday. The Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Kalpakkam has activated the cyclone protection mechanism, while its station authorities are on high alert to monitor the weather bulletins and take necessary actions whenever required. Station Director M. Srinivas said in a statement that MAPS has taken precautionary measures like placing sandbags on coastal sides, clearing storm drains, and inspecting plant buildings and structures.

The state government has announced public holiday in the state tomorrow and advised the residents to stock up with torch lights, candles, and matchboxes.

National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India has issued guidelines for protection in case of emergencies: