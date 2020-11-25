Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on alert; heavy rainfall to hit late evening

Mousumi Paul | Published: November 25, 2020 07:48 AM IST

event highlights

Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: As per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression will intensify into a cyclone sometime on Tuesday and hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm.The state Chief Minister K Palaniswami has asked his officials to ensure evacuation of people in vulnerable areas, monitoring of water levels in big lakes, fogging operations, and provision of mobile communication units.

