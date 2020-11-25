Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on alert; heavy rainfall to hit late evening

Welcome to our Cyclone Nivar live blog!

Hi, I am Mousumi Paul and I will be giving out all the fresh updates on the cyclone that is to take place in Tami Nadu and surrounding areas today. Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening on November 25. The Indian Meterological Department said a storm surge of about 2m above the sea level is likely around the time of landfall, causing inundation of low-lying areas. Stay tuned for more!